Texas Longhorns Freshman Colin Simmons Puts Emphasis On Turnovers vs. Arizona State

Ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against Arizona State, Texas is placing heavy emphasis on forcing turnovers.




Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) celebrates with teammates a turnover against Clemson Tigers in the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoffs first round game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns defense has forced more turnovers than any other team in the country with 29, and freshman linebacker Colin Simmons has been one of the main forces in that. He has forced three fumbles, grabbed one interception and gained national attention as the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and received All-SEC honors.

Against a team like Arizona State that does not turn the ball over often, Simmons knows the importance of making big plays to give the Texas offense the ball back. Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt has only thrown five interceptions and the team has only lost three fumbles.

"(Turnovers are) Extremely, extremely crucial, especially with them having a great play as number four and a great quarterback, and, you know, just a great team overall," Simmons said. "It'll be extremely crucial for us to go get the ball back and play our best game to the in three more days, two more days."

Simmons recorded his first career interception when he caught a ball that was tipped against Clemson. He forced one fumble each against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia, making significant contributions to "Texcalibur," the defense's new turnover sword.

Texas adds to its turnover sword, Texcalibur
Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Longhorns players raise a sword with stabbed footballs into the air as they celebrate a turnover against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton/American-Statesman-Imagn Images / Mikala Compton-Imagn Images

Though the individual accolades are nice, Simmons wants his team to win. And he knows that to do that against Arizona State, he and the defense will need to keep forcing turnovers and making big plays.

"I feel like every we make a big-time play as a team, that we make every turnover play is a significant moment for this team," Simmons said. "So I mean, and it was a lot of those this season, so I feel like every time that we caused the turnover and got the ball back was a play to celebrate."

Now, after Arizona State offensive stars Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo have talked a big game to the media, Simmons and the rest of the Texas defense will make them prove it on the field.

For a spot in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal, Texas and Arizona State will kick off at noon on New Year's Day from Atlanta.

Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

