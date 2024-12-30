Texas Longhorns Freshman Colin Simmons Puts Emphasis On Turnovers vs. Arizona State
The Texas Longhorns defense has forced more turnovers than any other team in the country with 29, and freshman linebacker Colin Simmons has been one of the main forces in that. He has forced three fumbles, grabbed one interception and gained national attention as the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award and received All-SEC honors.
Against a team like Arizona State that does not turn the ball over often, Simmons knows the importance of making big plays to give the Texas offense the ball back. Sun Devil quarterback Sam Leavitt has only thrown five interceptions and the team has only lost three fumbles.
"(Turnovers are) Extremely, extremely crucial, especially with them having a great play as number four and a great quarterback, and, you know, just a great team overall," Simmons said. "It'll be extremely crucial for us to go get the ball back and play our best game to the in three more days, two more days."
Simmons recorded his first career interception when he caught a ball that was tipped against Clemson. He forced one fumble each against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Georgia, making significant contributions to "Texcalibur," the defense's new turnover sword.
Though the individual accolades are nice, Simmons wants his team to win. And he knows that to do that against Arizona State, he and the defense will need to keep forcing turnovers and making big plays.
"I feel like every we make a big-time play as a team, that we make every turnover play is a significant moment for this team," Simmons said. "So I mean, and it was a lot of those this season, so I feel like every time that we caused the turnover and got the ball back was a play to celebrate."
Now, after Arizona State offensive stars Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo have talked a big game to the media, Simmons and the rest of the Texas defense will make them prove it on the field.
For a spot in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal, Texas and Arizona State will kick off at noon on New Year's Day from Atlanta.
