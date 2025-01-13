Texas Longhorns 'In the Mix' For No. 1 Transfer Portal EDGE
The Texas Longhorns have been relatively quiet in the NCAA Transfer Portal thus far, landing four commitments through the new year.
However, now that the season has officially wrapped up following their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, the Longhorns can refocus their attention on player acquisition.
And it appears they aren't wasting any time.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are a contender for former Georgia Bulldogs five-star and No. 1 transfer portal edge Damon Wilson alongside Ohio State and Missouri.
"Texas is also in the mix, as the Longhorns have been involved in regular dialogue with the Wilson camp," Nakos said. They are pushing for a visit, but Wilson Wilson cannot visit Texas until later this week, as the recruiting dead period started Monday and ends Wednesday."
The Longhorns are currently playing catchup for Wilson behind Ohio State, with the Buckeyes already landing a visit with the 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher.
That said, as we have already seen with other transfer candidates, if the Horns are able to get him on campus, that could change.
As for how Wilson would fit with the Longhorns, it is really quite clear. Texas is losing senior BUCK Barryn Sorrell to graduation and the NFL Draft this spring and is fighting to keep Trey Moore in Austin as well. They also lost Justice Finkley and Tausili Akana to the NCAA Transfer Portal, leaving plenty of opportunity and need at the position.
Meanwhile, the Horns already have future NFL draft pick Colin Simmons, junior Ethan Burke, redshirt freshman Colton Vasek, and redshirt freshman Zina Umeozulu returning to the fold. But adding a talent like Wilson's could put the unit back over the top, particularly if they are able to bring back Moore as well.
Coming out of Venice (FL), Wilson ranked as a five-star talent, the No. 11 overall recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation per Rivals.com. He also ranked as the No. 20 player in the country and No. 3 EDGE per On3.
As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 8 overall player. He currently sits as the No. 2 available player in the portal.
Last season with the Bulldogs as a freshman, This season for the Bulldogs, Wilson had 22 total tackles and three sacks, to go along with two forced fumbles. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
