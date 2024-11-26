Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Lone Star Showdown How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will have the entire college football world tuning in on Saturday night.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 23, 2007; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M beat Texas 38-30. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are finally set to face off on the gridiron once again following a 13-year hiatus.

The Longhorns will bring a 10-1 record and a 76-37-5 all-time advantage over the Aggies with them to College Station.

The last time Texas and Texas A&M faced off was in 2011, when Case McCoy, Jaxson Shipley, and Justin Tucker ripped out the Aggies' hearts with a last-second win at Kyle Field.

In fact, the Horns had won nine of the last 12 matchups between the two teams, dating back to the 2000 season.

Now, the two teams will reignite arguably the best in-state rivalry in college football on Saturday night at 6:30 pm CT at Kyle Field - and the entire nation will have its eyes fixed on Aggieland.

Here are the ways you can watch or listen to the game this Saturday and what the betting lines are:

How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M:

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Location: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV: ABC
  • Listen: Longhorn Radio Network

Full Updated Texas vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:

  • Spread: Texas A&M +5.5 (-102), Texas -5.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under: O 48.5 (-110), U 48.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Texas (-225), Texas A&M (+184)

