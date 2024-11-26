Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award
AUSTIN -- Jahdae Barron is one step closer to officially being recognized as the best at his position in the 2024 season.
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced Tuesday that the Texas Longhorns cornerback has been named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.
Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Georgia's Malaki Starks are the two other finalists.
After the win over Kentucky on Saturday, Texas safeties Michael Taaffe and Andrew Mukuba along with quarterback Quinn Ewers wore "Jahdae For Thorpe" t-shirts to do their part in campaignin for Barron to win the award.
Both Mukuba and Taaffe stopped by Barron's media availability at different points to quickly show off the t-shirt.
"These are my brothers right here," Barron said. "At the end of the day, if I do win that award like that's their award, too. They push me to a point I thought I couldn't be pushed. Sometimes when I was down, they were there to push me up like a brother, and they continue to push me, and I'm continuing to push them. So I love these guys."
Here's a look:
This season, Barron has tallied 41 total tackles (27 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups and a career-high four interceptions. He had just three career interceptions entering this season.
Texas and the Texas A&M Aggies will kick off from College Station on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
