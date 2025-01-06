Texas Longhorns Preparing for NFL Draft Exodus with Transfer Portal Additions at Key Position
The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of preparations for their upcoming meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl as one of two College Football Playoff semifinals. However, they are still keeping their eye on the transfer portal.
And while it is closed on December 28th for players who were not already in the portal. Teams are still allowed to actively recruit the players who are still in the portal. The Longhorns of course already have kept themselves busy landing from four commits.
The most recent of those portal commits came from North Carolina's former five-star defensive tackle, Travis Shaw. The ex-Tarheel who played under former Texas head coach Mack Brown became the second defensive lineman to join the Longhorns through the portal, with Cole Brevard (Purdue) being the other.
The pair of defensive linemen give Texas two massive defensive tackles with Shaw standing in at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, and Brevard at 6-foot-3, 333 pounds. Not only is the extra beef needed in the middle, but so is their experience and talent.
Texas is looking set to lose seniors Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Jermayne Lole, and Bill Norton this offseason to the NFL Draft. Which is a massive hit to the Longhorns' depth and talent in the middle of their defensive line. This is exactly why they've prioritized the position, with the incoming transfers of Shaw and Brevard.
While playing in 13 games last season for the Tarheels, Shaw totaled 26 tackles, and four for a loss, along with two fumble recoveries. This came with him playing the majority of his snaps as a traditional defensive tackle.
Brevard, meanwhile finished this past season with 19 tackles, six for a loss, and 1.5 sacks for the Boilermakers. While playing the majority of his snaps as a nose tackle according to Pro Football Focus.
But that isn't the only way the Longhorns are hoping to solve their need at defensive tackle. In addition to the portal, they have also added talent through the high school. One of the crown jewels of Texas's recruiting class is five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry.
The Manchester, Georgia, native who picked the Longhorns over his home-state school, the Georgia Bulldogs, has already enrolled at Texas and has been a participant in bowl practices. Thus giving him a headstart in terms of absorbing the defensive scheme and being focus solely on his development.
While the question of whether this will be enough won't be answered until next season. There is still time for the Longhorns to continue adding through the portal if they so choose at the defensive tackle. But, at least for now, they seemingly have their guys.
