Texas Longhorns in Running for Top 2027 Recruit
The Texas Longhorns are used to courting the nation's No. 1 recruit, especially with their recent return to prominence under Steve Sarkisian. When the top recruit is in their own backyard, though, that's when they really need to pounce.
That's the case in the 2027 class, as offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, the current No. 1 recruit in On3's rankings, calls Houston home. The Kingwood High School star already boasts good size for his age at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, and his technique is quite impressive as well.
As he continues to narrow down his options, the Longhorns are still very much in the mix.
Kennedy Brown Names Texas Longhorns Among Top Suitors
While speaking with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Brown named Texas as one of his top suitors alongside Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Texas A&M, Georgia and Clemson. He also spoke on his relationships with Sarkisian, offensive coordinator Kyle Flood and senior football analyst Derron Gatewood.
Additionally, Brown noted the Longhorns' ability to send players to the NFL as something that attracts him to the program. Texas has had 23 players drafted over the past two years.
The Longhorns have done an outstanding job of developing talent, so Austin could be the ideal place for Brown to develop his skills.
"Gifted offensive tackle prospect whose verified height belies elite frame length," 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report. "Broad-shouldered build couples with enormous reach. Displays impressive movement ability in general, whether traveling in the run game or playing laterally in pass protection. Owns encouraging shot put numbers at this early stage. Impressive combine testing data in short-area athleticism reflect promising functional mobility in pads.
"Somewhat high-cut, but a capable bender who works for leverage. Plays with some segmentation at times but displays encouraging locomotion in general. Owns excellent tools in the form of huge tackle-specific features. Could easily see long-term development into a high-level left tackle or an elite right tackle."
On3 currently gives the Longhorns a 23.3 percent chance to land Brown, the best of any team. Texas A&M comes in at a distant second with a 10.7 percent chance.
If the Longhorns are able to close the deal, then they could have the anchor of their offensive line for his entire career.