Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Not Entertaining Idea of Returning to NFL
As Steve Sarkisian returns to the stadium he previously called home, he's being met with questions about giving the pros another shot.
He made his answer clear.
The Texas Longhorns head coach was asked Monday in Atlanta ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl if he has any interest in eventually returning to the NFL, where he spent three total years in assistant roles for the then-Oakland Raiders (2004) and Atlanta Falcons (2017-18). Texas will look to punch its ticket to the CFP Semifinals on Wednesday against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and that's all Sarkisian is concerned about right now.
"I have interest in winning on January 1st," Sarkisian said when asked if he has interest in returning to the NFL. "That's what I have interest in. That's a hypothetical. I'm not doing that with you. I don't know."
Sarkisian is nearing the end of his fourth season at Texas. Given the team's impressive yearly growth during his tenure, the question of returning to the NFL is a natural one to ponder. Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has been met with similar questions, but has emphasized that Eugene is where he belongs.
Could a head coaching job in the NFL pay enough to lure Sarkisian out of Austin? Per the meeting agenda from the UT System Board of Regents from February, Sarkisian has made $10.3 million in 2024. His new seven-year deal with run through the 2030 season, when he is set to make up to $10.9 million. Unless a team is willing to make him one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches, it doesn't seem like an extra million will be enough to move the needle based on how things have gone so far at Texas.
After going 5-7 during his first season in Austin in 2021, the Longhorns went 8-5 the following year. Texas has now put together back-to-back 10-win seasons along with consecutive CFP appearances. If things continue to trend upwards for the Longhorns, the NFL offers will inevitably be flying Sarkisian's way.
But given the culture he's built at Texas, it doesn't seem like the NFL is in Sarkisian's future anytime soon.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'
MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
MORE: Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Wants to Prove 'He's The Better QB' Over Quinn Ewers
MORE: Johntay Cook II Sends Message to Texas Longhorns After Transfer Portal Decision