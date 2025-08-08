Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Way-Too-Early Preview: Score Predictions
Week 12 of the college football season features one of the most anticipated matchups in the college football schedule as the Texas Longhorns take a trip up to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on the road in mid-November. A rematch of the SEC championship game and for the Longhorns, a chance to avenge their two losses from a season ago.
This late-season matchup could potentially shape the postseason fates of both teams, with spots in the SEC championship game in the balance and influence on seeding in the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns on the SI staff predict the Nov. 15 matchup between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
The Longhorns need to get one back over Georgia after losing to them twice a season ago, in what should be Texas's hardest or second-hardest challenge of the 2025 regular season. Now with Arch Manning at the helm, Texas's offense should be way more dynamic compared to last season's offense; however, compounded with playing Georgia at home, where they've won 31 straight games and another stifling Kirby Smart defense, I think Texas falls short once again.
Prediction: Texas 21, Georgia 24
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
The Longhorns would have been undefeated in their first season in the SEC if it wasn't for the Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the Horns at DKR on October 19, 30-15, and also on a walk-off rushing touchdown in the SEC Championship.
With the regular season game this year taking place in Athens, the challenge gets a heavy upgrade in difficulty, but with how well-rounded Texas looks and how well they know the Bulldogs' game plan now, they should have all the tools they need to prove that last year's games against Georgia were flukes, and finally take down Kirby Smart in a college football game that I expect to be one of the best games of the year yet again between two former Nick Saban proteges.
Prediction: Texas 24, Georgia 20
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
This is the game of the year for the Longhorns. Yes, the Ohio State matchup is huge, but that’s the opener and a non-conference game. This game, however, takes place in the middle of November and features two teams that should be competing for the SEC title.
Texas also lost to Georgia last year not once, but twice. The Bulldogs also haven’t lost a home game since 2020, and if this game is in prime time (as it likely will be), Sanford Stadium will be absolutely rocking. That’s a lot to overcome, even for a team with as much talent as the Longhorns.
Prediction: Texas 24, Georgia 27
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Georgia is Texas football’s second big test of the season and should be a close contest in Athens. I think the Bulldogs had the Longhorns' number last season, but with a mobile quarterback in Arch Manning, they should find more success on the offensive end. Texas wins, but in its closest game of the season.
Prediction: Texas 17, Georgia 14
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Longhorns have dominated everyone in the SEC since their beginning, well, everyone except Georgia. This is the year it changes for Texas; it has to. Sarkisian's team has the talent, but getting past the mental block will be their challenge, but I expect them to get it done this time around.
Prediction: Texas 27, Georgia 13
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
There seems to be a rivalry brewing between Texas and Georgia with the Longhorns’ move into the SEC. The Bulldogs had their number in 2024, beating them in both the regular season at DKR and SEC Championship in Atlanta.
In a late-season showdown, the 2025 edition of Georgia-Texas can be expected to have serious SEC implications. Learning from the matchups last year and stepping up in the clutch, the Longhorns squeeze out a win in a back-and-forth battle in Athens.
Prediction: Texas 20, Georgia 17
Payton Blalock - Staff Writer
This game will be a tight one and one involving a brewing rivalry. However, I think Texas will be able to rely on their defense and get the job done on the road. This year will look different for the Longhorns in terms of this recurring matchup.
Prediction: Texas 24, Georgia 20