Texas vs. Kentucky Wildcats Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Lead 21-7 in Late 2Q
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, in what is a must win for their College Football Playoff hopes.
The Horns currently sit at No. 3 in the rankings and No. 2 in the playoff seeding ahead of the matchup, but have little to no margin for error for the remainder of the season.
Currently, Texas sits as three-score favorites over the Wildcats. That said, Kentucky has had a propensity for upsets this season, taking down Ole Miss earlier in the year, and narrowly falling to the Georgia Bulldogs as well.
The good news for Texas, is that they are as healthy as can be heading into the game, with DeAndre Moore, Morice Blackwell and Colton Vasek - all of whom appeared on the injury report this week - each set to take the field on Saturday.
So can Texas take care of business and avoid a disappointment ahead of their showdown with Texas A&M next week?
Follow along for live in-game updates below after kickoff:
FIRST QUARTER
After facing an early third and long, Texas QB Quinn Ewers hit Matthew Golden for a first down, kick-starting the drive. A few plays later the Horns were in the end zone on a Ewers to Gunnar Helm touchdown pass, taking an early 7-0 lead.
change of possession
Kentucky got of to a good start on its first drive, gashing the Texas defense on the opening play for a big gain. After that, however, the Horns got after QB Brock Vandagriff and got the stop, forcing a punt.
change of possession
Texas had a promising drive in the works on their next possession, but ended up turning it over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth and short.
change of possession
The Longhorns defense forced another three and out, and Kentucky punted for the second possession in a row.
change of possession
The next Texas possession was derailed by penalties, and the Horns were forced to punt.
change of possession
The Longhorns had the Kentucky offense on the ropes yet again, but Vandagriff was able to complete a big pass on third down to put the Wildcats in scoring position. A few plays later, the Wildcats were in the end zone for their first score of the game, tying things up at 7-7.
change of possession
On the next possession, Texas marched right down the field to get back into scoring position behind a strong running game. On a third down in the red zone, it appeared the drive had stalled and the Horns would have to settle for a field goal. However, a costly Kentucky penalty gave the Horns a fresh set of downs. On the very next play, Texas was in the end zone on a Jaydon Blue touchdown, extending their lead to 14-7.
change of possession
Texas got a quick turnover on the next Kentucky possession with Jelani McDonald stepping in front of the Vangagriff pass, and giving Texas the ball in scoring position.
change of possession
Texas ws able to turn that interception into points, with Ewers hitting Helm for a touchdown, extending their lead to 21-7.
change of possession
