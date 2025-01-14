Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Declares for NFL Draft
After just one season in the burnt orange and white, Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond is off to the NFL.
Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former Alabama transfer receiver is declaring for the NFL Draft and foregoing his final year of eligibility.
“I want to show teams they are getting the most explosive wide receiver in the draft," Bond told Thamel. "They are getting an eye popper, a great, great athlete and a hard worker.”
Bond now joins safety Andrew Mukuba, receiver Matthew Golden, offensive lineman Hayden Conner, defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive lineman Alfred Collins, cornerback Gavin Holmes, center Jalke Majors and running back Jaydon Blue as other Longhorns that have declared for the draft.
Bond's declaration comes despite a junior season that didn't quite live up to the hype. Bond finished third for the Longhorns in receiving yards with 540 yards and five touchdowns on 34 receptions. Only Golden and tight end Gunnar Helm finished with more yards on the season.
Injuries proved to be an issue for Bond during his lone season on the Forty Acres. Despite playing in all 14 games, the former Alabama transfer dealt with an ankle injury at different points in the season. The first occurrence came during Texas' win over Oklahoma, which caused him to be sidelined versus Vanderbilt.
Then, during the SEC Championship game, he hurt his ankle again in the loss to Georgia which caused him to miss the Longhorns' first-round playoff win over Clemson. And while he did play versus Arizona State and Ohio State, Bond only recorded one catch for eight yards during the postseason run.
In his two seasons at Alabama, Bond played in 27 games totaling 888 yards and five touchdowns on 65 receptions. Bond finishes his college career with 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns on 99 receptions.
