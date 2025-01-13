Texas Longhorns DB Andrew Mukuba Declares For NFL Draft
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba played just one season the Burnt Orange, but that was all of the time he needed to establish himself as a Longhorn legend. Mukuba transferred to Texas from Clemson and was an immediate impact player for the Longhorns after being a three-year starter for the Tigers.
Now, Mukuba will take his talents to the next level.
In three years at Clemson, he made 142 tackles, had one sack and one interception and was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. At Texas, he made 69 tackles, forced one fumble and had five interceptions.
He made a season-saving play for Texas, solidifying his legacy as a Longhorn when he intercepted Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt in the second overtime of the Peach Bowl, sealing Texas' win. The interception sent Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinal game, the Cotton Bowl, where Texas' season ultimately ended.
The Austin native led the team in interceptions along with fellow senior and Austinite Jahdae Barron as two of the three "512 Boys."
Earlier on Monday, Mukuba announced his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft on his social media.
In the statement, he thanked all of his coaches from Clemson and Texas, along with Texas fans for supporting him. Mukuba played his former team: Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, recording three total tackles.
Mukuba signed off on his post with a heartfelt message:
"It's a moment I have dreamed of since I picked up a football for the very first time," Mukuba wrote. "This story is far from over, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for me."
According to Bleacher Report, Mukuba is predicted to be the ninth safety off the board. The article lists him at 6 foot and 186 pounds, citing his size as a potential negative for teams, but also cites his athleticism as a positive.
Bleacher Report predicts that he will get drafted in the third round. Before the draft, he will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Transfer Justice Finkley Headed Back to Big 12
MORE: Texas Longhorns Softball Earns High Ranking in First Softball America Poll
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Projected to Land with AFC North Contender
MORE: Where Did Texas Baseball Fall In First Top-25 Rankings?
MORE: Texas Longhorns 'In the Mix' For No. 1 Transfer Portal EDGE