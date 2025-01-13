Texas Longhorns DB Gavin Holmes Declares For NFL Draft
AUSTIN - Another Texas defensive back has declared for the NFL Draft as Gavin Holmes has also posted his declaration to take his talents to the next level. Holmes was a quiet impact player for Texas over the past two years, tallying 29 total tackles. He was named one of Texas' players of the game after Texas' season-opening win over Colorado State.
In three years at Wake Forest, Holmes recorded 46 total tackles, forced two fumbles and had two interceptions, including one pick-six.
The New Orleans, Louisiana native helped Texas to back-to-back conference championship games and College Football Playoff appearances. Holmes played in eight games this season and had 14 total tackles. His best game came in Texas' loss to Ohio State when he had three total tackles, two solo.
In his statement, he thanks God and his family, while also stating his excitement for the next chapter of his life.
"Representing two incredible universities: Texas and Wake Forest, has been an honor. The lessons I've learned and relationships I've built along the way will stay with me forever," Holmes wrote. "As I look ahead, I'm excited to announce the next chapter of my journey: preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft."
The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back recorded 10 solo tackles this season and broke up three passes. Off the field, Holmes was very involved in community service projects for Texas One Fund, Texas' NIL collective.
His social media is full of different service projects he was a part of and he also shared a video that he did with Alex Okafor and the 3rd & Longhorn podcast about his experience in the transfer portal.
