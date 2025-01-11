Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Heads to Locker Room vs. Ohio State
ARLINGTON -- The Texas Longhorns offense has been dealt an early injury blow in the Cotton Bowl Friday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
According to the Longhorn Radio Network, Texas receiver Matthew Golden suffered a foot injury in the first quarter and went into the medical tent. He limped off near the end of Texas' second drive before the Longhorns punted. He was back on the field on the next offensive drive but committed a facemask penalty while blocking, but then went back to the locker room with Texas trainers.
Golden returned to the sideline and started testing out the foot without his helmet on.
Golden entered the Cotton Bowl as Texas' leading receiver with 56 catches for 936 yards and nine touchdowns. The Longhorns have continued to work receiver Isaiah Bond back to health after dealing with a lingering ankle injury.
Golden began Texas' first drive with a one-handed catch for 24-yard gain on 3rd and 2.
Golden was the hero in the Peach Bowl against Arizona State after making a 28-yard touchdown catch in overtime on 4th and 13 to keep Texas' season alive. He finished the 39-31 win with seven catches for 149 yards and the score. He also caught a crucial two-point conversion after tight end Gunnar Helm scored the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the second overtime.
"Just knowing that we had to regroup, we knew it was gonna come down to this play," Golden said. "We just had to find whatever we had to do to come down with that ball. So Coach Sark called up a great play, and o-line gave Quinn enough time to deliver the ball and I just came down with it. ... That was a blessing. I'm a big believer in faith. I just feel like God was preparing me for that situation."
