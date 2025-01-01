Texas Star LT Kelvin Banks Injured as Longhorns Hold Lead Over Arizona State
After getting out to a quick 17-3 lead over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the scoring has slowed down for the Texas Longhorns. Following the 22-yard field goal from Bert Auburn, which pushed Texas's lead to 14 points with under nine minutes to go in the first half, Texas was forced to punt on its next two drives.
And to make matters worse the Longhorns saw their starting left tackle Kelvin Banks go down with an injury. The junior left tackle was assisted by the training staff following the third-down sack on Quinn Ewers as he was seemingly dealing with a lower-body injury.
While the extent and specifics are the injury are still unknown, the sight of seeing the offensive tackle go down is a concerning one. Banks was sidelined during Texas's loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship due to an ankle injury he suffered in the Longhorns' regular season finale win over Texas A&M.
However, despite missing the SEC Championship, he made his return 10 days later in the CFP first-round win over Clemson.
With starting right tackle Cam Williams already sidelined due to a knee sprain, Banks' backup, Trevor Goolsby - who started in the SEC Championship at left tackle - is already in the game. This could mean the Longhorns have to reshuffle the offensive line in the potential absence of Kelvin Banks.
