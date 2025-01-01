Longhorns Country

Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl Preview With Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns take on Arizona State on Wednesday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Matt Galatzan

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) scores a rushing touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) scores a rushing touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Wednesday, hoping to advance to the College Football Playoff semi-finals to take on either Oregon or Ohio State.

Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan was joined by Alexandra Cox on Wednesday morning to preview the matchup, and give his thoughts on what the Longhorns are facing.

You can check the full video out below:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT

MORE: Arch Manning Responds to Sam Leavitt's Comments on Quinn Ewers

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Loves Arizona State's Cam Skattebo: 'Heck of a Player!'

MORE: Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football