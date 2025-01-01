Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl Preview With Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Wednesday, hoping to advance to the College Football Playoff semi-finals to take on either Oregon or Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns On SI Publisher Matt Galatzan was joined by Alexandra Cox on Wednesday morning to preview the matchup, and give his thoughts on what the Longhorns are facing.
You can check the full video out below:
