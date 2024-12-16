Texas Longhorns' T'Vondre Sweat Shocks NFL Fans With Viral Play
Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat impressed NFL fans with an unexpected move in the Tennessee Titans' 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
The rookie went viral for his run back during a fumble recovery against the Bengals. When Cincinnati quarterback and former Heisman winner Joe Burrow was trying to go down for a sack during the second quarter of the game, he was hit and lost the ball before he hit the ground. Sweat recovered it and started to run.
That wasn't all for Sweat. The Bengals offense wasn't ready to give up on the play as offensive lineman Alex Cappa tried to stop him, but 366 pound Sweat hit Cappa with a stiff arm.
The Titans were unable to convert the opportunity into a touchdown, as quarterback Will Levis turned the ball over with a fumble of his own. Burrow and the Bengals got a touchdown from the play.
Check out Sweat's play:
Sweat, who was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been the talk of the weekend. He has played in 14 games for the Titans, recording 8 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup prior to the Bengals game. Sweat spent five seasons with the Longhorns, and was an Outland Trophy winner as well as a unanimous All-American selection in his super-senior year and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Sweat tallied 128 total tackles during his time at Texas, with 45 coming last season.
He'll look to finish the regular season strong since Tennessee is already eliminated from playoff contention.
