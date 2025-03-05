Texas Longhorns Keep Season Alive With OT Win vs. No. 25 Mississippi State
With their backs up against the wall, the Texas Longhorns responded in a major way and potentially saved their season in the process.
Texas guard Tramon Mark scored a game-high 24 points and Tre Johnson added 23 of his own to lead a desperate Longhorns team past No. 25 Mississippi State in a must-win 87-82 overtime victory in Starkville Tuesday night. Texas led by as many as 12 in the second half before the Bulldogs stormed back thanks to a resurgence from star guard Josh Hubbard, who had a team-high 16 points.
On the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after losing six of their last seven, the Longhorns faced what was essentially an elimination game with only a home game against Oklahoma left on the schedule. This was low-lighted by three straight losses to unranked teams, but Texas was able to bounce back in a major way for what was one of its more emotional games of the year.
Mark scored 19 points in the second half and overtime. He missed the potential game-winning triple in regulation but bounced back quickly in the extra period.
The Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack that saw six players finish in double figures, which included R.J. Melendez (15 points), Cameron Matthews (12 points), Riley Kugel (12 points), KeShawn Murphy (13 points, seven rebounds) and Shawn Jones Jr. (10 points).
The Longhorns will close out the regular season in another must-win game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Austin.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Every Throw From Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers at NFL Combine
MORE: 'Fearless' Freshman Tre Johnson Continues to Wow SEC Coaches
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time
MORE: Xavier Worthy Throws Playful Jab at Jaydon Blue After 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Falls Short of Xavier Worthy's Record