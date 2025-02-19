No. 2 Texas Longhorns Named USBWA Team Of The Week For Second-Straight Week
AUSTIN - After defeating No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Kentucky, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns were named the USBWA Team of the Week for the second week in a row. Currently, on a ten-game win streak, the Longhorns have played and beaten four ranked opponents in the past two weeks.
Senior point guard Rori Harmon called this stretch of the team's schedule a blood bath as it is one of the toughest stretches for any team in the country.
"We're enjoying this toughness, we're enjoying the blood bath, as coach would say, and that's how we want it every single one but we truly do appreciate our fans like that," Harmon said.
In its last two home games, Texas drew crowds of over 10,500, selling out the Moody Center. Head coach Vic Schaefer was complimentary of his team's toughness over the stretch, stating that this league values toughness and the fans appreciate it too.
Battling through injuries, the Longhorns have prevailed and shown their depth, winning despite facing adversity.
"The game honors toughness, and this team has proven now to be pretty tough," Schaefer said.
This Texas team has not only been playing ranked opponents consistently but has not had a bye week. The team has its first bye this week while other teams have had two breaks. Schaefer is not using this as an excuse for his team but as motivation.
Currently, the Longhorns are at the top of the SEC standings with a record of 12-1 in conference and 26-2 overall. In the AP Poll, the Longhorns are only behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are the only team to beat Texas in non-conference play.
Texas' next game is Monday, Feb 24 on the road against Georgia.
