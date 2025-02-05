Texas Longhorns Trending Up in Latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball got off to an 0-3 start in SEC play but head coach Rodney Terry's team has weathered the storm well as they head into a pivotal February stretch.
The Longhorns held off the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman before crucial back-to-back ranked wins over No. 22 Missouri and No. 13 Texas A&M to lay the foundation for a solid NCAA Tournament resume. After a tight 72-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas responded with a blowout win on the road over the LSU Tigers.
Texas has solid metrics, as the Longhorns moved up to 25th in the NCAA Net rankings after the 89-58 win over LSU. Combine this with some impressive wins under their wing, and the Longhorns project as a team that could easily avoid the bubble with a strong finish to the season.
In the latest bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Longhorns are projected to do just that. Lunardi has Texas off the bubble and into the bracket as a No. 9 seed. He had previously had the Longhorns as the "Last Team In" in a previous bracketology release.
This edition of the bracket projection has No. 9-seeded Texas facing an old Big 12 rival in No. 8 Baylor in the first round. In this scenario, whoever wins would likely face the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils in the second round.
But before getting ahead of ourselves, the Longhorns will have to put together a few more solid wins while avoiding any bad losses in order to secure their spot in March Madness. This starts Wednesday with a home meeting against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
