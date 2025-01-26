Tre Johnson Joins Texas Longhorns History Books vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- Tramon Mark hit the go-ahead layup with 3.7 seconds left but it was Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson that willed the team back from 22 down in Saturday's thrilling 70-69 win over the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at the Moody Center.
Johnson finished with a career-high 30 points in the win on 8 of 18 shooting and 4 of 10 from deep while hitting all 10 of his free throws. And in doing so, Johnson made program history by becoming the first freshman to score 30+ in a game since Kevin Durant did so multiple times in the 2006-07 season.
Johnson's previous season-high was 29 in the opening night loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. While his collegiate debut opened a ton of eyes, it was his performance against Texas A&M that was by the far the best of his freshman season. He scored 24 points in the second half, 10 of which came from free throws.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the win that Johnson has met the big-time expectations that he brought with him to Austin.
"He better be a guy that can get some things done at a high level," Terry said. " ... He's more than lived up to the billing in terms of being ready to play on this stage."
Johnson entered Saturday as the fourth-leading scorer in SEC with 18.2 points per game. Alabama's Mark Sears leads all players in the conference with 19.0 points per contest.
He and the Longhorns will now head to Oxford to take on Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday.
