Tre Johnson Makes History in Texas Longhorns Loss to Arkansas
Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson continues to set records during his freshman season on the Forty Acres but this unfortunately likely still won't result in a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Johnson scored a career-high 39 points in Wednesday's 87-81 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. In the process, he broke Kevin Durant's single-game freshman scoring record after scoring all 12 of Texas' points in overtime.
Johnson nearly had a chance to win the game at the buzzer in regulation but his running layup rolled off the rim. He finished the night 14 of 28 from the field and 7 of 11 from behind the arc while adding four assists and two steals.
Durant's single-game freshman scoring record was 37 points, a mark he reached three times during 2006-07 season. He recently told reporters at the Moody Center that he "sees some similarities" between himself and Johnson.
"Just the mentality of just wanting to be great, and the work ethic, that will to win," Durant said. "You know, you can tell that he's got the determination to go out there and win. He's passionate about the game of basketball. So yeah, I see some similarities there. We're similar to a lot of players in that regard, but just his approach to the game, I think we're similar in that area."
In the first half when Texas head coach Rodney Terry received a technical foul, Johnson came over and appeared to give him a reminder to keep his cool.
Take a look:
Texas now faces an uphill climb for its NCAA Tournament chances. The Longhorns will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
