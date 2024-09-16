Arch Manning Earns Multiple Accolades For Stellar Performance vs. UTSA
The Texas Longhorns blew out the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday night, in game that essentially served as the country's introduction to red-shirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning.
Manning got his chance to shine when starting QB Quinn Ewers went down early in the second quarter with a strained abdomen, thrusting the 6-foot-4, 225-pound freshman into his first meaningful game action as a Longhorn.
He was ready for the challenge, however, leading Texas to a 56-7 blowout win, and completing 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing three times for 53 yards and another touchdown.
As a result of his dazzling performance, Manning was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, alongside Texas A&M redshirt freshman Marcel Reed, who had his own big day against Florida in Gainesville.
However, that wasn't the only accolade he earned either, as he was also named to the Davey O'Brien Award 'Great 8' list.
Manning got his day started quickly, guiding the Horns on two consecutive scoring drives of his own, the first on a touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore, and the second on a 67-yard scamper of his own to make the score 28-7.
In the second half, Manning continued to shine, leading the Horns on three more scoring drives, each of which culminated on touchdown passes. The first went to Isaiah Bond on a 51-yard score, with the second coming on a 75-yard pass to Ryan Wingo, and the last going to Johntay Cook on a beautiful catch in the corner of the end zone from 12 yards out.
"There's nothing like being in the game and playing in front of 105,000 people," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Manning's day. " (That's) not the easiest thing to do. So I was really proud of Arch (Manning) and what he's able to do."
Texas will now turn its attention to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Week 4, where Manning is expected to get the first start of his career.
Ewers, however, will remain the team's No. 1 QB, and will return to the starting role when he recovers from his injury. He is currently listed as week-to-week.
The Horns and Warhawks kickoff at 7 pm CT in Austin.