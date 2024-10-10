Brent Venables Discusses What Makes Texas Such A 'Tremendous Challenge' For Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the country for a reason.
Not only have they looked like the most complete team in the country through the first few weeks of the season, but they also hold arguably the best win of any undefeated team in the nation after their victory at the Big House vs. Michigan.
And from top to bottom, there is an argument to be made that Texas could have the best roster in all of college football, alongside the likes of Ohio State and Georgia.
In fact, during the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables revealed that he believes the Longhorns are as complete a football team as there is in the nation, and they do not have any noticeable flaws to exploit when the two teams meet in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge,” Venables said. “Texas is playing probably better than anybody in college football right now. They are a complete football team. No noticeable flaws, and I don’t think they've given up a point in the first quarter all year. Just really playing great complementary football. (Quinn Ewers) has been out and Arch Manning has done a fantastic job, no surprise, so they hadn’t missed a beat."
Venables isn't wrong either.
Since losing a school-record number of players to the NFL Draft last season, as well as a couple of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, one would think it would be extremely difficult for the team to return to College Football Playoff contender Status.
However, the Horns returned to 2024 as arguably a better football and deeper team thanks to their efforts in recruiting, development, and filling the remaining holes via the portal.
“They've got really good players at every position, but the way they're playing up front, the cohesion, the chemistry, the physicality that they're playing, they kind of lead the way,” Venables said. “From an offensive standpoint, they are just playing really well on both sides. They are top five in the country in virtually every defensive and offensive category.”
Not to mention, the talent discrepancy across the board between the two teams seems to be quite big.
But that is not the only reason the Longhorns are currently sitting as two-touchdown favorites over the rival Sooners.
As it stands, Oklahoma is not only missing multiple players on offense due to injury, but they're also still in the process of acclimating to a new starting quarterback after benching Jackson Arnold, and switching to true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns are relatively healthy on both sides of the ball, and will be returning starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is one of the best big-game performers in college football.
All that said, despite the talent gaps and obvious lack of flaws that the Longhorns seem to have, this is the Red River Rivalry, and anything could happen once the teams walk down the tunnel at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
"Our players will be excited to play.," Venables said. "This is always one of the premier games, regular-season games in college football, and all the pageantry, excitement, energy, and championship game atmosphere. Our players are really looking forward to it.”