Can Texas Flip Five-Star Oklahoma Commit?
Head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't taking a rest for the Longhorns bye week. He's back on the recruiting trail as he was seen with his all-black helicopter in Lewisville for the Denton Guyer, Lewisville high school football game on Friday.
Take a look at this:
It was assumed that the main target that Sarkisian had his eyes on for this high school game was five-star offensive tackle and Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi, who plays for Lewisville High School.
The 6-5, 295 pound tackle committed to the Sooners on August 21st, over schools like Texas. Texas A&M and Missouri, but it's not uncommon to see commits still being recruited in chance that he ends up changing his mind.
Fasusi is ranked as the 12th player and second offensive tackle in the nation according to 247sports. Gabe Brooks from 247sports said Fasusi "owns the traits and athletic profile that suggests a long-term early-round NFL Draft celling" and that he "could possibly play either side or even provide roster depth at a handful of spots."
The Longhorns already have the sixth-highest-ranked recruiting class for 2025. Safety Jonah Williams and wide receiver Kaliq Lockett make up the two five-star commits for Texas already.
Texas already has a four-star offensive tackle commit in Nick Brooks as well as a pair of three-star offensive tackle commits. But with how the offensive line with the Longhorns has played in the recent two games, it looks like Sarkisian wants to bolster the future of the line even more to avoid it being a liability again.
Time will tell if the helicopter and visiting will shift anything in Fasusi's mind to maybe reconsider his commitment to the Sooners. Maybe the disparity of performance between the two teams this season could also help. But Sarkisian is proving that Texas isn't done for their 2025 class.
