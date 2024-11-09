Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway 'Not Expected to Contribute' vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- It's unlikely that the Texas Longhorns will have to worry much about Florida Gators freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, if at all, in Saturday's SEC matchup in Austin.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Lagway, who is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a hamstring injury last week against Georgia, "is not expected to significantly contribute" against Texas.
"Florida QB D.J. Lagway will be listed as a game-time decision today but is not expected to significantly contribute today at Texas," Thamel tweeted. "He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice. ... He will warm up, but barring something unexpected he's not expected to have a significant impact on the game."
The Gators will now look to lean on quarterback Aidan Warner, who took over for Lagway against Georgia. Florida is now set to be on its third starting quarterback this year after losing veteran Graham Mertz to a torn ACL earlier in the season.
This season, Lagway has gone 56 of 92 passing for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 37 carries for 114 yards.
Florida head coach Billy Napier said Monday that Lagway's injury wasn't as severe as originally thought.
“The good news is we have positive information on that front. We do think that the injury is less significant. We do think there’s a pathway for recovery and a return," Napier said. "He’s been doing well so far this morning, so we have not completely ruled him out, and I think a lot of that will be to be determined as we move our way throughout the week.”
Texas and Florida will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
