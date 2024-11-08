Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Keys to Victory
Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier will continue their gauntlet of a schedule with their fourth game this season against an opponent that is currently sitting in the top 10 of the AP Poll when they visit the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in Austin Saturday.
Other than the first game of the season against Miami, the Gators have kept their head above water in these tough games, taking Tennessee to overtime in Knoxville and being tied at 20 apiece against Georgia in the fourth quarter before losing by two touchdowns.
So can they do the same against Texas in Austin? It's possible. But the Longhorns are coming off a much-needed bye week that helped them regroup for the rest of their SEC schedule after a bad loss to Georgia and a close victory over Vanderbilt.
Here is what each team must do to get a victory in this showdown between two great college football franchises that haven't met on the field since 1940.
Texas wins if...
It can avoid a slow start that has haunted this team throughout the season, especially in the SEC.
Quinn Ewers has thrown a first-possession pick against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt that led to those teams scoring first. It still ended in wins, but the concern of losing was certainly there for Texas fans in both games. Not to mention the slow start against Georgia on offense ultimately rendered the game a blowout when it really shouldn't have.
The Gators have a defense that can control a game through turnovers and if Texas has issues with fumbling and interceptions like they have had specifically in the last two games, then it will give Florida a ton of unnecessary momentum that could lead to a close game.
Furthermore, Texas will win easily if its pass protection is much improved for the game. The offensive line had four SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards within the first six games of the season. But since then, they have allowed nine sacks in two games and have committed multiple undisciplined penalties that have stalled drives.
These two problems are the biggest concerns for Texas, the defense had been great and we expect that to continue, especially with creating turnovers. If they can clear up both issues even just a little bit, this game shouldn't be close.
Florida wins if...
D.J. Lagway is completely healthy and the defense continues their turnover dominance.
It's going to be really hard to convince people that Lagway will be good to go for the game after being carted off last week. But Napier has ruled him as questionable and Lagway is "giving it his best shot" according to AP News.
Lagway showed his potential in the Georgia game. He had a 43-yard deep pass that ended in a touchdown and was able to help the offense take a lead against the Bulldogs. But he still is extremely raw. For Florida to win, they need him and he needs to be healthy. If he's playing hurt, they might as well not risk anything and start freshman Aidan Warner instead.
We don't have much confidence in Florida if Warner will be the starter. Playing in a tough road environment against a top-10 team will not end well for him, but it just might be the only option the Gators could have.
And the defense needs to keep it up for them to stay in the game, regardless of who's under snap. In the last two games, they have forced three interceptions in each. A dangerous defense that can create turnovers against a team prone to giving up the ball could help Florida get out to a lead early that could put some pressure on Texas.
Texas is currently -21.5 favorites and ESPN has them at a 91 percent chance to end up with the win in the game. Can the Longhorns meet the expectations?
We will find out Saturday when the game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
