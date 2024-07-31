Longhorns Country

Former Texas and Alabama WR Agiye Hall Please No Contest to Drug Trafficking Charge

Former Texas Longhorns receiver Agiye Hall was arrested in June on drug trafficking charges

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall (84) reacts as time runs off the clock during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
According to reports from AL.com, former Texas Longhorns and Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall recently pleaded no contest to first-degree felony drug trafficking charges that stemmed from a July 2023 incident in Florida.

Per the report, Hall was found with 31 vacuumed sealed bags containing a total of 40.3 pounds of marijuana at the Orlando airport. He was later arrested on Dec. 4 of last year.

Following the arrest, Hall's bond was set at $500,00. His attorneys later filed a motion to reduce that amount.

Hall was originally scheduled to appear in court to begin his trial on Monday. However, after his plea, Hall the trial was canceled, and he was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

Per the conditions of his probation, Hall must regular counseling sessions every other week and continue his college education.

Hall recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games during his lone season with the Crimson Tide in 2021. Later that offseason, former Alabama coach Nick Saban suspended Hall for a violation of team rules before he entered the portal.

Hall was not with Texas for long, however. He departed the Longhorns in 2022 after he was arrested and booked into a Travis County Jail on criminal mischief charges in August of that year. The team suspended him indefinitely after he appeared in three games and recorded just one catch for seven yards.

He was set to walk on at UCF this season. However, according to multiple reports, he has not joined the team.

