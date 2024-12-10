Former Texas Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy is back on the open market once again.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Murphy will be transferring from Duke after spending just one season in Durham. Murphy has led Duke to a 9-3 record this season, but won't be playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Blue Devils will have a chance to secure the program's first 10-win season since 2013.
Murphy transferred from Texas this past offseason after spending two years in Austin. During his time as a Longhorn, he went 40 of 71 passing for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions across seven appearances and two starts.He left the team to enter the transfer portal before Texas played in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Washington in January. The rise of Arch Manning and the return of Quinn Ewers created a difficult situation for Murphy, who wanted a starting job elsewhere.
Despite his early departure, Murphy was crucial for Texas' run to the CFP. When Ewers exited due to injury in the win over Houston last season, Murphy entered the fold and steadied the offense en route to a 28-21 victory. He started the next two games against BYU and Kansas State, both homes win for the Longhorns that propelled them to a Big 12 title and CFP berth.
During his only season with Duke, Murphy went 254 of 421 passing for 2,933 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added two touchdowns with his legs.
When looking at their three losses, Murphy had the Blue Devils were a few plays away from being the ACC Championship and CFP conversation this year. Duke lost to SMU in a 28-27 overtime heartbreaker a few weeks after a tough 24-14 loss to Georgia Tech. Murphy then led Duke to a 28-17 lead on the road over then-No. 5 Miami before the Hurricanes stormed back for a 53-31 win.
