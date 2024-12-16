Former Texas Longhorns DL Injured in Charlotte Shooting
Former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman DeAngelo "Trill" Carter is recovering from a bullet injury he sustained in a Charlotte shooting last week, The Athletic reports.
According to an incident report obtained by The Athletic, Carter, who spent this season with the Auburn Tigers, was shot in the lower stomach at roughly 11:45 p.m. ET on Thursday in uptown Charlotte. The sixth-year defensive lineman said he was hospitalized for roughly two and a half hours before being released and did not require surgery.
“I’m good. I’m OK,” Carter said. “I can walk and everything.”
Carter added that no one else was shot during the incident, though he did not elaborate on the events leading up to it.
A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department said that authorities are in "the very early stages of the investigation" and could not confirm if any arrests had been made.
An Auburn spokesperson said the university was aware of the incident but did not provide any further comment.
Carter began his collegiate career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers before transferring to Texas and finally to Auburn. In 55 career games (33 with Minnesota, 13 with Texas and nine with Auburn), the Cordele, Georgia native recorded 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and one interception.
With his sixth season of college football now in the books as Auburn did not make a bowl game, Carter says he's hanging up his cleats with hopes of coaching near his hometown.
“I’m done with football,” Carter said. “After this season at Auburn, that’s when I decided I was gonna no longer be playing sports.”
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Shares Thoughts on NFL Draft Decision: 'We'll See'
MORE: Arch Manning Among Early Favorites for 2025 Heisman Trophy
MORE: Texas Longhorns Finalists For No. 1 Transfer Portal WR
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Credits Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers For 'Staying Focused' Amid Outside Noise
MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Jonathon Brooks Focused After 2nd ACL Tear: 'Not Going to Mope!'