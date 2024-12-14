Steve Sarkisian Credits Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers For 'Staying Focused' Amid Outside Noise
Although Quinn Ewers didn't end up on any Heisman list like many thought he would at the start of the season due to injuries and getting benched in the first Georgia game. The third-year starter has still helped Texas to the fifth seed in the College Football Playoffs and an 11-2 record.
And when Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on YouTube on Friday, he wanted to make sure people noticed that Ewers deserves a "lot of credit" for managing this season the way he has.
Sarkisian mentioned his injury problems this year with his strained abdomen and then ankle injury later in the season and that he has "responded to it very well."
"When you're not 100%, you have to manage that. And I thought he was able to use his legs a little bit better these last couple of weeks." Sarkisian said.
It should be noted that Ewers had his season high in rushing yards at 29 on four attempts against Texas A&M, the week after hurting his ankle.
After mentioning Ewers' injury, Sarkisian made a point to say that the offense needs to play better around him too, and that the offensive "struggles" are not solely on him.
"When our running game is not going, we become somewhat of a limited offensive football team," Sarkisian said. "We got to make sure that we find the right balance, we got to make sure we protect the passer well, got to make sure we’re catching balls, got to make sure we’re disciplined in our routes, we got to make sure as a coaching staff we’re putting together a good plan that allows him to play at that level and then he’s got to do his part too."
In 11 games this year, Ewers threw for 2,665 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His QBR is at 71.3 for the season.
Not bad stats, but not necessarily eye-popping, especially for the expectations that were placed on him before the season. But Sarkisian had Ewers' back. Saying that the criticism of him needs to simmer down.
"You’ll probably get a little more credit than we deserve when we play well and you probably get too much blame when you lose a ballgame in overtime against Georgia who arguably has the best defense in the country," Sarkisian said. "That comes with a territory but I credit Quinn a lot for how he’s handled everything and managed it and stayed focused on the task at hand. And that’s playing really good football and being a great teammate and a great leader.”
This isn't the first time that Sarkisian has praised Quinn Ewers amid lots of fans turning on him and asking for Arch Manning to start. Sarkisian has always had high praise and it won't change now when they need to trust each other the most.
Expect to see Ewers out there starting for the Texas Longhorns next Saturday when they play the Clemson Tigers and what will most likely be Ewers' last game at DKR Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT, on TNT.
