Quinn Ewers Shares Thoughts on NFL Draft Decision: 'We'll See'
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is widely expected to announce his intentions enter the 2025 NFL Draft following the conclusion of his team's College Football Playoff run.
That move would also clear the way for the start of the Arch Manning era in Austin, which has Texas fans brimming from ear to ear with excitement.
But despite all of the tea leaves pointing to him playing on Sundays next fall, Ewers has yet to show his cards and remains focused on helping his team win a national championship.
“I’m not sure yet, I’m just trying to win these games," Ewers said when asked about leaving for the NFL. "I haven’t thought about anything beyond that.”
Yes, there have been hints that Ewers plans to leave Austin. He even went through the senior day festivities vs. Kentucky. But, no official word has come yet.
In fact, it appears that his head coach isn't even sure what Ewers plans to do.
When asked about the possibility of any of his stars heading to the NFL, Steve Sarkisian told the media that he has not spoken with any of his players regarding their future.
Instead, he wants them to remain focused on the task at hand - the Clemson Tigers.
"I say to all of them: 'Focus on what we're doing right now,'" Sarkisian said. "The best thing they can do is to play well right now to help themselves. So I haven't had a conversation with Quinn, or Kelvin, or anyone."
So will this be the last time Texas fans see Quinn Ewers take the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium?
Likely so. But he won't say it just yet.
"Maybe," Ewers said. "We'll see."
