Former Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns receiver Brenen Thompson is on the move once again prior to the start of bowl season.
Per reports Thursday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Thompson will be entering the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.
A two-sport star in track and field and football, Thompson was a four-star recruit in a talented Texas 2022 recruiting class that included guys like quarterback Maalik Murphy and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks. However, things didn't work out in Austin, and he'll now be looking for the third team of his collegiate career.
Thompson appeared in nine games and posted just one catch for 32 yards during his time at Texas. He found more opportunities with Oklahoma, catching 26 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons. This was highlighted by his performance against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl last year when he finished with two catches for 83 yards and a score. He also had three catches for 19 yards in the 34-3 loss to Texas this season.
Thompson's departure from Norman comes amid a massive portal exodus for the Sooners following the end of the regular season. Some of the transfer-outs have included receivers Jacquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, J.J. Hester and Andrel Anthony along with cornerbacks Makari Vickers, Jayden Rowe and Kani Walker, tight end Bauer Sharp, quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Brendan Zurbrugg, linebacker Dasan McCullough, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and running backs Emeka Megwa and Kalib Hicks. This is not a full list of all of the Sooners that have entered the portal.
Oklahoma will look to field a full team against Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will host Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21.
