Georgia Bulldogs RB Flashes 'Horns Down' During Press Conference
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns fans have a new public enemy No. 1 to direct boos toward when Saturday's matchup against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs kicks off from Austin.
While meeting with the media Wednesday, Georgia running back Cash Jones, a Brock, Texas native about 45 minutes west of Fort Worth, was asked about any connection he might have to the Longhorns but made it clear that his loyalties lie elsewhere.
In the process, he was prompted by a media member to flash the "Horns Down" hand symbol and did so with little hesitation.
"I never really grew up a Texas fan I'd say, just because that Johnny Manziel era, that's what I kind of grew up in," Jones said. "My brother graduated from Texas A&M and so I probably said I'm more of a Texas A&M fan. My sister went to the Texas Tech, so just kind of all over the place."
"Do you know how to do this?" a reporter asked Jones off camera, persumably showing "Horns Down."
He answered back with a "Horns Down" of his own and a grin.
Take a look:
With Georgia's second-string running back Branson Robinson already ruled out against Texas due to injury, Jones could be set for some increased work out of the backfield behind Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier.
Jones has tallied just four carries for 18 yards this season but most of that came on his 15-yard touchdown run the season-opening win over Clemson. During his four years at Georgia, he's posted 29 carries for 229 yards and three scores along with 19 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown.
He's had production as a receiver this season, and could be an option for quarterback Carson Beck on third downs. In the loss to Alabama, Jones had a 30-yard catch before making a 17-yard grab a week later against Auburn.
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.