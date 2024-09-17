How to Watch Texas vs. ULM: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns experienced their first test at home this past weekend against UTSA, having to deal with multiple injury scares, including one suffered by their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who had to leave the game in the second quarter due to a strained abdomen.
However, Texas recovered quickly and almost effortlessly, proving that it not only has the depth to continue playing at a higher level without its starters, but it can finish out a game with style. After sending in backup Arch Manning, the Longhorns were still able to overthrow the Roadrunners 56-7.
But now they must be able to recreate that dominance without Ewers once more against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, their final non-conference opponent.
Although the Longhorns are now at No. 1 in the latest AP Poll, head coach Steve Sarkisian said his team must focus on the task at hand rather than getting caught up in the rankings, especially with the Warhawks looking to bring their best shot against the top team in the nation.
"We got ULM coming in, 2-0 football team," Sarkisian said. "I think coach Vincent has done a terrific job. You know, these guys were 2-10 a year ago, [then] he took over. They're 2-0 right now. They believe in hard-nosed, tough football. They're going to run the ball. They're going to utilize the play action pass to take their shots at you. They play good defense, and so they're just playing sound, good football with a lot of new faces and transfers. So we've got to prepare accordingly to put our best foot forward Saturday night."
Here's how to watch the Longhorns take on the Warhawks:
WHAT: No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. ULM Warhawks
WHERE: Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 7 P.M. CT
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network+
HOW TO LISTEN: Longhorn Radio Network, KVET 98.1 FM in Austin
BETTING ODDS via FanDuel
SPREAD: Texas -44.5 (-110), ULM +44.5 (+110)
OVER/UNDER: 52.5
MONEYLINE: Currently unavailable.