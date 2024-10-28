Longhorns In The NFL: Trio of Texas Exes Players Find End Zone
All 32 NFL teams played during the Week 8 slate of the season and 14 former Texas players had a meaningful stat line for their respective teams.
Starting with the 12:00 p.m. CT slate, defensive back Quandre Diggs was second on the Tennessee Titans defense in tackles with seven on the day and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat added four tackles as well. Unfortunately, it didn't help much for the Titans as they fell to the Detroit Lions 52-14 and fall to 1-6.
Texas legend Bijan Robinson had another amazing game for the Atlanta Falcons, who now look like a poseable threat in the NFC. Robinson carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards while also reeling six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown helped propel the Falcons to a 31-26 victory over division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move to 5-3.
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker did miss a field goal in the 29-24 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns but still knocked down a 49-yarder.
On the other sideline, running back D'Onta Foreman had five carries for 26 yards. Also it should be noted that tight end Geoff Swaim on National Tight Ends Day had his first reception of the season for seven yards.
The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the New Orleans Saints 26-8 to move to 4-3. A duo of Longhorns helped with that on both sides of the field. Defensive tackle Poona Ford had a sack as well as two tackles and kicker Cameron Dicker hit both of his field goals, one from 46 out, and one from 29 out.
Moving to Seattle, Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II gained four tackles on the day but the Buffalo Bills dominated all game, winning 31-10 and moving Murphy II and Seattle to 4-4 after a 2-0 start.
Although the Chicago Bears lost on a game-winning hail mary to the Washington Commanders, running back Roschon Johnson did have at the time the winning touchdown with 25 seconds left to help but the Bears up 15-12. Chicago moves to 4-3.
The Denver Broncos continue their impressive start to the season with a 28-14 victory against the Carolina Panthers to move to 5-3. Defensive back Brandon Jones was a huge part to that. He led the team in tackles with 12 on the day. Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey also added 22 yards through the air off four receptions.
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy continues his emergence of a dangerous wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. Worthy completed a nine-yard pass for a touchdown to put Kansas City up 27-13 on the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth. The Chiefs would hold on to win 27-20 and stay undefeated at 7-0. Worthy was second on the team with receiving yards with 37 off four receptions.
Lastly, on Sunday Night Football, DeMarvion Overshown tried his best to help the Dallas Cowboys finally take down the San Francisco 49ers. Overshown had eight tackles including a sack late in the game, but the 49ers still won 30-24 to put Dallas at 3-4 on the season.
One former Longhorn will be featured on Monday Night Football and it will be Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott. The Steelers will play the New York Giants at 7:15 on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Vanderbilt Star QB Diego Pavia Returns After Injury vs. Texas Longhorns
MORE: Quinn Ewers Nearly Perfect in First Half vs. Vanderbilt
MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity
MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out