Michael Taaffe Raves About Texas Longhorns Secondary: 'Best in the Country!'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe is confident the Texas secondary is the best in the country.
The Longhorn secondary has totaled 14 interceptions this season and 258 tackles. Anthony Hill Jr. leads the team with 66 sacks, while Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba are tied with three interceptions each, but Taaffe said the team's success can't be assigned to one person.
"It's just cool to show that, you know, our defense is not just one guy, it's all 11 guys, plus all the other guys that get in the rotation, right?" Taaffe said. "And so, you know, everybody is getting rewarded for the work that they're doing."
When it comes to turnovers, the defensive backs preach a number every week, and Hill leads the charge of that goal.
"You can see him time and time again trying to punch the ball, and he's just a tremendous player, but he works at a practice every single day," Taaffe said. "You see him. Tagging off is not enough, thudding up the guy is not enough. He's punching the ball out."
Hill has been one of the big names in the Texas secondary this season, named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 14 after the Oklahoma game. Taaffe himself has also been a key player.
Taaffe has 41 tackles as well as one interception and five pass break ups. For him, it's head coach Steve Sarkisian's words that keep the team ready.
"Your team embodies the head coach, and so when he says that, that's all the confidence you need, first and foremost," Taaffe said.
Up next for Taaffe and the Longhorns is a trip to Fayetteville to face a hostile Arkansas crowd. The last time the team played, Razorback fans rushed the field, and they are ready to do it again. It will be up to the Horns to stop that from happening.
"We know how important this game is," Taaffe said. "Arkansas knows how important this game is. And so no matter if we were, you know, one and eight right now, this game means a lot to us.
