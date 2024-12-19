NFL Draft Expert Suggests Quinn Ewers Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- No matter what decision he makes, the expectation is that Quinn Ewers won't be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns next season. The Arch Manning era is projected to get underway next year, and it's hard to imagine the big-name prodigy as a backup again entering his third collegiate season.
Ewers entered this season seen as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but up-and-down play combined with more injury issues has negatively impacted his draft grade in the eyes of many, including ESPN's NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. If Ewers is unable to put together some impressive performances during the College Football Playoff and his pre-draft grades continues to suffer as a result, Kiper thinks it would be best if he holds off on the NFL for another season and enters the transfer portal instead.
“Arch Manning is going to be the quarterback at Texas next year," Kiper said on ESPN's First Draft Podcast with Field Yates and Mike Greenburg. "So if you want to play college football, you probably have to move on somewhere. ... I would not come out unless I really played phenomenal football in these playoff games and came into this draft process with tremendous momentum. I don’t want to become a second- or third-round pick.”
Ewers would immediately become the top player available if he were to enter the transfer portal after this season. He'd have two conference championship appearances under his belt, two CFP berths, three seasons of starting experience, nearly 70 total career touchdowns and a 25-8 record as a starter (11-1 on the road).
However, despite throwing for a career-high 25 touchdowns this season, Ewers has been criticized for his inability to lead the Texas offense to the heights it was expected to reach entering the year. The Longhorns have failed to score 30 points in three of their last four games and have often left points on the table in key moments. While Ewers isn't fully to blame, his lack of mobility and occasional issue with turnovers has created a debate about whether or not Manning should have an increased role to close out the season. Ewers has been sacked 22 times this season while totaling nine interceptions and four lost fumbles.
Regardless of the negativity he's faced, Ewers has still cemented himself as one of the top QBs in Texas football history. He's currently fourth in program history in all-time career passing yards (8,312) and is 33 yards away from passing Major Applewhite for third behind Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger, respectively. Ewers is already third among Longhorns for most career passing touchdowns (62).
Even more impressive? He's done this all despite playing in 33 career games, which is only the 16th-most among quarterbacks in Longhorns history.
Ewers and the Longhorns will look to make a championship run whe they host the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
