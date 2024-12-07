Nick Saban Drops Viral NSFW Comment on Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart
ATLANTA -- Nick Saban will owe some big-time money to the swear jar once the SEC Championship edition of College GameDay wraps up.
The former legendary Alabama head coach delivered some memorable NSFW comments during Saturday's pregame show ahead of the conference championship between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Georgia's Kirby Smart -- two of Saban's former assistants -- joined the show about six hours ahead of kickoff and received some friendly jabs from the future Hall of Famer.
After Sarkisian and Smart both commented on what it's like to play a team twice in the same season, Saban jokingly called out both of them for delivering typical coach speak.
"Yeah, well, I think they're both bull****ing us," Saban said.
Saban's witty comment resulted in a laugh-filled reaction from the GameDay crew. He followed it up with some major praise for Smart and Sarkisian,
"Let me just say this, I only say that because we played a lot of big games together, these two guys being on our staff, and these two guys were the best I've ever been around at getting a team ready to play in a big game," Saban said. "I mean, these two guys are fantastic, both of them."
Take a look at the interaction:
This came after Saban had a NSFW comment when talking about programs potentially being fined for flag planting.
"To fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you're up to ears in elephant s***," Saban said.
Smart's Bulldogs and Sarkisian's Longhorns will kick off from Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET.
