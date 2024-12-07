Lee Corso Out for College GameDay at SEC Championship After 'Minor Procedure'
ATLANTA -- ESPN's College GameDay crew is on site in Atlanta for Saturday's SEC Championship between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs, but one notable face isn't in attendance.
Lee Corso isn't participating in Saturday's pregame show after undergoing a "minor procedure" earlier in the week. GameDay host Rece Davis said that Corso, 89, is "doing great."
"Our good friend Lee Corso had a minor procedure this week," Davis said on the show. He's doing great, look forward to getting Lee back during the postseason. Know he's watching right now and he'll be with us throughout the day."
Saturday marks the fourth time this season that Texas has been one of the featured teams on College GameDay, as the weekly pregame show was on sight for Texas at Michigan (Sept. 7), vs. Georgia (Oct. 19) and at Texas A&M (Nov. 30).
Corso has said since the beginning of the season that Texas is his pick to win the National Championship. Before the Longhorns' 20-10 win over Arkansas on Nov. 16.
"Texas is my national champion pick," Corso said. "I'm not going away from that. That's the story, I'm sticking to it. Texas."
College GameDay announced earlier in the week that movie star Timothée Chalamet will be joining Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard and Davis on Saturday as the show's celebrity guest picker.
No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns enter as three-point favorites.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Earns Weekly Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Flip 5-Star CB Kade Phillips From LSU Tigers
MORE: Texas Longhorns Reveal Uniform Combo for SEC Championship vs. Georgia Bulldogs