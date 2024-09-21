Nick Saban Having Flashbacks With Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers Situation
Nick Saban saw it all during his legendary coaching career at Alabama, including a notable quarterback situation that featured current NFL signal-callers Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.
He sees some similarities with that scenario and the one the Texas Longhorns are currently in with Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers, something he touched on Saturday morning during ESPN's College GameDay.
"This kind of goes hand in hand with the Jalen Hurts, Tua situation we had,” Saban said, per On3. “Jalen was 26-2 as a starter, but we played Tua as much as we could, because we knew there was going to be a time when he was going to need to go in the game and win the game, when Jalen Hurts wasn’t available or wasn’t able to. ... So this is exactly what Texas’s situation is, which is very good long term because depth on your team is going to have a significant impact this year with all the games you got to play in the playoffs.”
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Saban's former assistant, has made it clear that Ewers is still the team's QB1 once he returns from injury. Regardless, having Manning as the No. 2 is a luxury that no other team has, especially when considering that he's been prepping to be the starter at the drop of a hat.
"Coach (A.J.) Milwee kind of instills that I got to prepare and be ready every week for when my number's called and help this team win games," Manning said after last week's game. "And that's what I tried to do tonight. Obviously, there's a lot to improve on and grow from, but I'm glad I got to get in there and get hit again and feel what it's like."
In relief of the injured Ewers, Manning led Texas to a 56-7 win over the Roadrunners and delivered highlight after highlight while doing so. He went 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that lit DKR -- and the college football world -- on fire.
It's possible that Ewers will be back for the SEC opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 28, but for now, Manning will be receiving his first-career start Saturday night at home against Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.