No. 4 Texas Longhorns' Senior Shay Holle Takes Over In Win Over No. 24 Vanderbilt
AUSTIN - In a physical top-25 matchup, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns outmatched the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores, winning dominantly, 87-66. Uncharacteristically, Texas was 9-13 from behind the arc with senior guard Shay Holle shooting 4-5 from three and finishing with 16 points. The Longhorns average three three-pointers a game but found their stride from behind the arc.
Texas struggled with turnovers early but was able to make shots from behind the arc to take the lead and control the game, leading to the dominant win. When Vanderbilt got into foul trouble late, Texas took advantage and extended its lead to 21 late.
The game had 46 fouls called and 52 free throws were attempted and both teams had at least one player foul out and multiple finish the game with four fouls.
With the daunting matchup of freshman Mikayla Blakes, who recently scored an NCAA record 53 points, the Longhorns did their best to limit her offensive production but she still scored 22. Commodore forward Khamil Pierre led all scorers with 26 points, but it was not enough to push the Commodores past the Longhorns.
Sixth-year guard Holle had her best game of the season, scoring 16 points. Despite getting into foul trouble, Madison Booker, who reached the 1,000-point milestone in the second half, led all Texas scorers with 20. Holle was hot all night, playing 38 minutes and scoring deep into the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt out-rebounded Texas, but the Longhorns won the turnover battle and were able to turn 17 turnovers into 27 points. Freshman Jordan Lee fouled out but had one of her best games of the season, shooting 3-5 from three and scoring 12 points.
Rori Harmon, who sat most of the second half had eight points and five assists. Taylor Jones picked up four fouls but scored 13 points, making seven of eight of her free throws and grabbing six rebounds. When Jones went to the bench in foul trouble, Kyla Oldacre continued her dominance around the basket, scoring nine points of her own and grabbing five rebounds.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Star Sophomore Madison Booker Reaches Career Milestone
MORE: Texas Longhorns to Host Four-Star Defensive Lineman on Official Visit
MORE: Longhorns Baseball 2025 Television Schedule Revealed
MORE: Texas Longhorns Have Fighting Chance for Top-Tier Tight End Recruit
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda Sees Herself As 'Swiss Army Knife'