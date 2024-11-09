Quinn Ewers Powers Texas Longhorns to Big Halftime Lead vs. Florida Gators
AUSTIN -- The No. 5 Texas Longhorns headed into halftime of Saturday's SEC matchup against the Florida Gators in Austin with a 35-0 lead thanks to four first-half passing touchdowns from quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Ewers finished the first half 17 of 25 passing for 297 yards and the four scores. His first two scores came on wide-open completions to Matthew Golden and Gunnar Helm, who were both able to waltz into the end zone.
He then connected with running back Quintrevion Wisner for a 50-yard touchdown on a screen pass before finding Golden for another score on a 32-yard pass right before the half. Jaydon Blue powered in the final touchdown of the first half on a five-yard score.
The Gators were without starting quarterback DJ Lagway, who was a game-time decision with a hamstring injury. Aidan Warner got the start and went 7 of 12 for 64 yards, no touchdowns and one pick in the first half.
Ewers led an opening drive that appeared to be surgical right up until the Longhorns got outside the red zone. A seven-yard loss on a carry from Wisner set Texas back before Ewers was sacled on the next play. Bert Auburn then missed a 51-yard field goal wide to the right.
Florida running back Jadan Baugh picked up a first down on a nine-yard carry, but the Gators were forced to punt a few plays later.
From this point on, the Longhorns were able to create some early seperation.
After Ewers scrambled for nine yards on 3rd and 10, the Longhorns elected to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 27-yard line, as Jerrick Gibson rushed up the middle to move the chains. On the next play, Texas ran a nifty reverse that got Isaiah Bond free for a 44-yard gain down the right sideline. Two plays later, Golden got loose for a 29-yard touchdown to put Texas on the board.
Florida appeared ready to go three-and-out on the ensuing drive before Ja'Kobi Jackson fumbled at the Gators 23-yard line. Texas edge Trey Moore recovered and set the Longhorns up in prime position. Two plays later, Ewers found Helm open for a 22-yard touchdown to build the lead to 14-0.
After the two teams exchanged punts, the Gators found momentum on their biggest play of the day as Chimere Dike got open in the secondary for a 39-yard gain. The Texas defense held up in the red zone and ended up holding the Gators without any points after a missed 30-yard field goal.
Both sides punted once again. Once Texas got the ball back, Ewers found Wisner for a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first play of the drive to extend the lead to 21-0 with 6:04 to play in the second quarter.
The Gators were looking to get points before the half but a holding penalty and a big third-down sack from Texas defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau forced Florida to punt.
The Longhorns then got a big 45-yard catch-and-run from Blue, which set up Golden for a 32-yard touchdown a few plays later. Texas immediately got the ball back after Warner threw a pick to Ty'Anthony Smith. Blue then powered in the score a few plays later.
Florida will receive the second-half kickoff.
