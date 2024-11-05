Michael Taaffe Reveals Insight on Potential Starting QB for Florida vs. Texas
The question surrounding Florida's quarterback situation ahead of its matchup against Texas on Saturday still looms at large. The Gators have yet to announce starting freshman quarterback DJ Lagway as out despite him being carted off the field this past weekend against Georgia due to a hamstring injury.
Lagway was Florida's back-up option after first-string quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 12. Now the Gators must decide whether or not they will resort to walk-on Aidan Warner or see a quick recovery by Lagway in time for the Texas matchup.
If head coach Bill Napier sends Warner out against the Longhorns, junior defensive back Michael Taaffe said he'll have already garnered some prior insight on the redshirt freshman through an old connection.
"[Warner] played at Yale last year. My best friend is a guy by the name of Ryan Lindley. He was one of their best receivers last year at Yale. Ryan wore No. 16 for Jackson, just like I do, and Aiden Warner wore No. 15 at Yale, so they were locker buddies. I'm gonna get the whole scoop from Ryan here come Wednesday or Thursday," Taaffe said during the team's Monday media availability.
Although Warner doesn't have any tape to be studied, since he didn't see any action for Yale in his college debut season, he did take to the field against Georgia after Lagway went down in the second quarter. He managed to keep the Gators at pace with the Bulldogs, tying the score at 20-20 with seven minutes left to go in the fourth before allowing two touchdowns from Georgia, falling 34-20.
Taaffe mentioned that he talked to Lindley, a teammate from Westlake High School, the Sunday prior, and it was revealed that Texas might be in for a long day if Warner gets his opportunity to shine.
"I talked to [Ryan] yesterday about Aidan," Taaffe said. "He said he could sling it. He said his arm's phenomenal. He's a competitor. He's a really good football player. He's built for that moment. He wants to play big-time football, and that's his opportunity. So it's gonna be cool."
Napier mentioned on Monday that Lagway could still be the starter against Texas, and shared positive news that his hamstring injury is not as serious as initially thought. He said a decision will be made sometime between Wednesday and Friday, but Taaffe said his team will be prepared for whoever is brave enough to take on the environment of Darrell K. Royal Stadium.
"When you step we step on DKR, and you see 105,000 in the stands, and you see somebody at quarterback, you know he's built for the moment, no matter where his background is from," Taaffe said. "Because if people were doing that, then they would be looking at me and being like, 'Alright, let's take care of No. 16 because I was a walk-on, and I didn't even have an offer to Yale, so you got to just kind of prepare like everybody's built for the moment."
The Longhorns and the Gators will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday as the final stretch of the regular season begins.
