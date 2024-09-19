Arch Manning Not Striking Fear in ULM Players: '(They) Beat Him Already!'
AUSTIN -- Arch Manning has some bulletin-board material to lean on when he inevitably gets the start in Saturday's non-conference finale against Louisiana-Monroe.
The Texas Longhorns quarterback became an even hotter topic of discussion on Wednesday when ULM defensive coordinator Earnest Hill told the media that some his current players beat Manning when he was in high school, which is allowing them to not "fear" the big-name prodigy headed into the game.
"We actually have some kids on our team who played against him in New Orleans, and a couple guys done beat him already," Hill said Wednesday. "So, they don't hold too much fear against him. They're not gonna hold any fear against him coming up here."
Regardless of the opponent or starting quarterback, the Warhawks have no obligation to "fear" anyone even the No. 1-ranked Longhorns and Manning, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance against UTSA. Hill's comments are likely intentional in order to rile up his defense in a game where ULM is a 44.5-point underdog.
However, there's reportedly not much truth to his statement to begin with.
Per research from Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, none of the players currently listed on ULM's roster attended any of the high schools that beat Manning during his time at Isidore Newman in New Orleans. It's possible that some of the players' roster information isn't complete, but as it stands, it appears that Hill's comments were a bit of a stretch.
Ask Manning about Hill's remarks, and he'll likely brush it off as nothing. Years of high-level PR training and a legendary family talking his ear off will prevent Manning from returning the trash talk even if he had the desire to do so.
He'll look to let his play do the talking when No. 1 Texas kicks off against ULM at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.