Steve Sarkisian Sends Message to Texas Longhorns Fans After Bottle Throwing Incident
The Texas Longhorns matchup vs. the Georgia Bulldogs was anything but boring.
It was a night filled with drama on the field, complete with quarterback changes, controversial penalties (and reversals of penalties) and constant momentum swings. Even the fans got involved themselves in the action.
But not in a good way.
In the second half following a controversial pass interference call on a Jahdae Barron interception - a call that was later reversed - the fans were enraged and began to throw trash on the field. The actions from the fans ended up causing a stoppage in play, and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to walk over to the student section in an attempt to put a stop to the incident.
Sarkisian was visibly upset with the situation at the time, and on Monday, sent a message to the fans during his weekly press conference, that it was not the way he wanted Longhorns fans or their stadium atmosphere to be perceived.
"I know that we've got a passionate fan base, and I think that showed Saturday night," Sarkisian said. "I think we all were a little upset in that moment. I just think that we've all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that. We don't want that to be the narrative; that that's what DKR is all about. It was too good of a football game for that to be the focal point of it all. I think in the end they got it [the pass interference call] right."
As a result of the incident, the Longhorns were fined $250,000 by the SEC. It also caused University of Texas President Jay Hartzell and even Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey to send separate statements to the fan base.
Longhorns fans will have plenty of time to digest Sarkisian's statement, as well as those of President Hartzell and McConaughey in the coming weeks, as they do not return to DKR until a Nov. 9 matchup against the Florida Gators.
Before that, they will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt, followed by their second bye week of the season.
Kick-off for the next home game vs. Florida is set for 11 am.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Reveal Safety Plan After Key Injuries
MORE: Michael Taaffe Flipping Texas Loss to Georgia into Opportunity
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Debunks False Rumors of Opting Out
MORE: Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Texas Longhorns Fans For 'Bottle Bombing' vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas vs. Vanderbilt Kick-Off Time Set: How to Watch & Betting Odds
MORE: 'Definition of Grit!' Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Impressed With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia