Texas A&M Aggies Punter Talks Friendship With Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has an interesting connection with the Texas A&M Aggies as the historic rivalry gets set to renew on Nov. 30.
When speaking to the media Monday, Texas A&M punter Tyler White talked about his relationship with Ewers, which dates back to their time together at Southlake Carroll High School in the DFW area.
"I know Quinn pretty well," White said. "We grew up at the same high school obviously, he was a grade above me. We played baseball for a little bit together in high school. We train with the same personal trainer back home."
White, who has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week three times this season, has proven himself as one of the conference's elite punters and could have a major impact on how Ewers and the Texas offense begin possessions.
"I'm not going to be out there tackling him, but hopefully I can have him starting at the 1-yard line a few times," White said.
Here's a look at the full video, per Ben Peck of KCEN News.
If White manages to pin the Longhorns deep in their own territory, Texas' offense could have some hills to climb at Kyle Field.
This season, White has punted 31 times for 1,404 yards, with an average of 45.3 yards per punt. He had a season-long 62 yard punt in the opener against Notre Dame. He's had just three touchbacks and has pinned 19 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from College Station on Saturday, Nov. 30. The start time is still TBD.
