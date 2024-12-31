Texas Longhorns DB Andrew Mukuba Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
Just one day out from the Texas Longhorns' College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Arizona State, senior Andrew Mukuba accepted his invite to play in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
In the first round CFP game, Mukuba reunited with Clemson, his former team and ended their season. In the game, he had three total tackles and this season, he is fourth on the Texas defense with 55 total tackles and four interceptions.
Mukuba is the third Texas player to accept his invite, joining defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell and tight end Gunnar Helm. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo has also accepted his invite to the game and is the only Sun Devil to do so.
The Texas senior was a three-year starter at Clemson and an immediate impact player for the Longhorns, returning to his hometown.
An Austin native, Mukuba is the ninth-ranked safety going into the NFL draft and has recieved high praise from head coach Steve Sarkisian all season. Known for his hard hits and strong mentality, Mukuba is a player that is wanted by many coaches.
He added depth to a thinned-out defensive back room at Texas, one area Sarkisian had some doubts about going into this season. The defensive line was his first area of concern, and the secondary the second.
"I'd say the second one was probably in the secondary, making the move, putting Jahdae back at corner and putting Gilbeau back in at star, the addition of Mukuba and what that would look like with Taaffe and Derek Williams and Jelani McDonald and having that depth there," Sarkisian said. "And so those two positions were probably the biggest question marks of what is it all going to play out looking like, and it's turned out pretty good for us. And we've endured some injuries there. D. Williams, he is out for the year, but the growth of Jelani McDonald in that three-headed monster and the rotation those guys have there. In the end, it's worked out well. I think that's the value of the portal. You're able to kind of stop gap where you have some depth deficiencies, which we had, and those two things have worked out for us."
