Former Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook II Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II showed love to his old teammates on social media Saturday after committing to the Washington Huskies.
It appears that love doesn't apply to everyone in Austin.
Cook II hopped on X (Twitter) Tuesday to react to reports from On3 that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been offered $6 million to stay in college next season and enter the portal. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen, but Cook II made it clear where his opinion stands on Ewers if the star quarterback does end up receiving that kind of money.
"Wasting y'all money (for real)," Cook II tweeted under On3's report.
Cook quickly deleted the tweet, but screenshots live forever.
Cook II has been no stranger to engaging in some back-and-forth banter with Texas fans on X since he parted ways with the team in November. Despite the social media exchanges, he appeared to take the high road when he wrote "Nothing but love for my former teammates at my previous university. I thank you all for the great competition and memories. Gods plan not mine."
His kind words didn't last long.
It will be interesting to hear Ewers' reaction to Cook II's tweet. Texas players -- most notably Ewers -- tend to avoid the drama when it comes to the media, so it's likely he will brush it aside and focus on the task at hand.
In any case, the Longhorns have bigger and better things to focus on. No. 5 Texas will take on the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT.
