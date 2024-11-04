Report: Texas Longhorns Scheduling Home-and-Home vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Texas Longhorns continue to schedule major non-conference opponents in the future.
The Longhorns have played Alabama twice in the last two years, Michigan this year and are set to play Ohio State in 2025 and 2026. OnTexasFootball reported that this streak will continue in 2028 and 2029 as Texas and Notre Dame are expected to sign an agreement to play each other these years.
Texas and Notre Dame haven't played each other since 2016, with the Longhorns winning the latest matchup 50-47. The teams have only played each other twelve times and the Fighting Irish lead the schedule 9-3
The Horns were originally set to play Georgia and Florida as the strong non-conference opponents through 2033, but as the program moved to the SEC, it needed to replace the now-conference rivals. Arizona State is scheduled for 2032 and 2033, Florida's 2030 and 2031 spot still needs to be filled, but two possible teams to accommodate this place are USC and Oregon, though nothing is confirmed.
Both the Horns and the Irish have had solid seasons this year with only one loss. Notre Dame fell to Northern Illinois on week two, on a huge upset, but has since then come back stronger beating a series of ranked opponents. Texas on the other hand held the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks this season before falling to Georgia. But what is happening this season won't be relevant in four years, and until then, anything can happen with the two programs.
One thing that won't change is the legacy of both schools, and it will surely be a good one.
