Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Reacts to Butkus Award Snub
AUSTIN -- Anthony Hill Jr. has officially been disrespected when it comes to the conversation for best linebackers in college football.
The Texas Longhorns sophomore star was left off the list of five finalists for the Dick Butkus Award released Monday, which is annually given to the best linebacker in Division I. Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman, Pitt's Kyle Louis, Ole Miss' Chris Paul Jr., Clemson's Barrett Carter and UCLA's Carson Schwesinger. Aside from Louis and Schwesinger, Hill Jr.'s numbers were clearly better than the rest of the field. Headed into Saturday's regular-season finale against theTexas A&M Aggies, Hill Jr. has tallied 79 total tackles (38 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. Both his sack and forced fumble marks are more than each of the five finalists.
The head of the country's third-leading scoring defense (12.1 points), Hill Jr. has established himself as a star during his second season but somehow got blatantly overlooked as a potential finalist. But awards aside, Hill Jr. has got bigger aspirations than the five finalists this season, something he talked about when meeting with the media Monday.
"I'm a little disappointed," Hill Jr. said. "But I mean, at the end of the day, they're all elite players. So I'm just gonna get ready to win a championship. That's what my mind's on. It's just winning a championship for this team."
Aside from Carter and Clemson, the rest of the four finalists won't be making it to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff this season.
Hill Jr. and Texas will have a chance to essentially lock up a CFP spot with a win over Texas A&M on Saturday, regardless of what would happen in a potential Texas-Georgia matchup in the SEC Championship.
No. 3 Texas and No. 15 Texas A&M will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
